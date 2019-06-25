Wet Wet Wet to kick off Scottish tour at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

History is to repeat itself as 1980s pop icons Wet Wet Wet prepare to perform in the north-east.

The quartet were the first band to play live at the AECC – and they have now announced a new six-date Scottish tour beginning in Aberdeen, where they will become the first to play in Hall C at the new P&J Live complex on November 2.

The group, who burst on to the scene in 1987 and recorded three UK No 1 hits with Love Is All Around, Goodnight Girl and With A Little Help From My Friends, have recently completed a successful UK spring tour.

They are now fronted by former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm after original frontman Marti Pellow’s departure in 2017.

Drummer Tommy Cunningham said: “This is an exciting time for Wet Wet Wet.

“Our fans have been incredibly supportive over the past couple of years and we’ve been blown away by their reaction to Kevin joining the band.

“We wanted to come back home and play these shows as a thank you for the support the fans have shown us.”

Kevin said: “Playing in Scotland means so much to the guys and to me now that I’m an honorary Scot!

“The Scottish fans in particular have really welcomed me into the band and their enthusiasm and excitement at the shows has been amazing.”

P&J Live’s head of entertainment Louise Stewart said: “We love to welcome back gigs to the north-east and are feeling especially nostalgic Wet Wet Wet are our first gig in Hall C after being our first at AECC in 1990.

“Attracting various acts and crowds is exactly what we hoped to bring to our £333 million venue and showcase the potential space it offers.

“Wet Wet Wet are a great band and always loved by audiences worldwide, so we’re sure they’ll be well received by north-east fans later in the year.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.