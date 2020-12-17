Wet Wet Wet deliver Christmas message of hope to Aberdeen fans

Scottish chart-topping legends Wet Wet Wet have delivered a Christmas message of hope to Aberdeen and north-east fans.

The multi-million selling band will headline The Music Hall in the Granite City on October 29 next year.

Drummer and founding member Tommy Cunningham accepts for many fans that concert will feel a long way off at the moment.

Especially as Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this week moved up to a higher Level 3 of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Tommy, 56, urged north-east fans to ‘keep it safe’ over Christmas because the ‘sun is coming up’ from the Covid-19 crisis.

With the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine now being rolled out across Scotland Tommy is confident the Music Hall will be rocking when the Wets take to the stage.

The message for now is hunker down, keep it tight, keep it safe because the sun is coming up.

Tommy Cunningham, Wet Wet Wet

Speaking to the Evening Express, Tommy said: “Aberdeen has always been special for us as there is a real warmth when we play there.

“The band enables us to go and visit places that really warms our hearts.

“And Aberdeen, without doubt, is up there right at the top.

“There is nothing better than a stroll down Union Street or up King Street.

“Or going down to the sea in Aberdeen for a chippy and getting blown over.

“We cannot wait to be back there to play next October.

“However this Christmas, no matter which way we paint it, is going to be a unique and different experience for everyone.

“So the message, for now, is hunker down, keep it tight, keep it safe because the sun is coming up.

“By the end of February the sun will start to shine a bit again and at the same time, we will have these new-found freedoms.

“It is going to be a wonderful time.”

Selling in excess of 15 million singles and albums to date, Wet Wet Wet are set to release album ‘The Journey’ next year.

It will be their first with singer Kevin Simm, the former Liberty X star and The Voice 2016 winner, at the helm.

Wet Wet Wet, who will play Aberdeen as part of ‘The Journey’ tour, have featured in the UK official singles and album charts for more than 500 weeks.

Smash hit Love Is All Around spent 15 weeks at number one, making it the longest spell at the top for any UK artist – a record that still stands.

Last November Wet Wet Wet headlined at the P&J Live arena in one of the first shows at the £333m venue.

Just months later the music industry was shut down with no live shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tommy Cunningham, Wet Wet Wet

Tommy said: “When it comes to the music side of things to be so isolated and not being able to perform is a bit like losing a limb.

“You are sitting there twiddling your thumbs wondering when on earth the clouds are going to lift.

“It has been such a long time in lockdown that to actually reach out and know there are other human beings is great.

“Obviously the most important thing has been family and making everyone safe.

“It looks like now there is that glimmer of hope at the end of it.”

Concert venues have been closed since March but Tommy hopes they will not just be open to limited crowds next year, but back at full capacity.

He said: “By October the vaccines will be up and running so hopefully people can all come together to enjoy music and entertainment again.

“Right now it has been about keeping everyone else safe.

“It has been less about thinking about your own welfare but thinking about other people because you just don’t know if you are going to pass it on.”

Tickets are on sale now for The Music Hall show.