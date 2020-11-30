Wet Wet Wet to play Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Wet Wet Wet are heading for Aberdeen with their new tour, The Journey.

The top Scots band will play the Music Hall on Friday October 29, having spent lockdown honing their music as well as entertaining fans with “From Home” sessions. They say they are now itching to get back on the road and see their fans in person.

Graeme Clark said: “Nothing comes near to playing a live gig, from travelling to the venue for the soundcheck, to getting psyched before you go on, the roar when the lights go down, doing your gig with your musical brothers, to the bow at the end of the show.

“When you get it right it completely re-energises you. Going out on a tour is one of the most exhilarating things you can do in life.”

The Journey tour is on the back of their new album of the same name, which is due to come out next year. The Wets last played Aberdeen in November last year at P&J Live.

Neil Mitchell said: “Releasing a new Wets studio album in 2021 is all the more unusual because of these weird times that we’re living in. Having Kevin as our singer now gives the band and the new album a different dynamic and an excitement that has reinvigorated Wet Wet Wet for an exciting journey ahead…”

Wet Wet Wet have had a glittering career over the past four decades, becoming one of the most successful bands in British pop history.

Selling more than 15 million singles and albums to date, they have featured in the UK official singles and album charts for over 500 weeks.

With number one hits including With A Little Help From My Friends and Goodnight Girl, 1994’s Love Is All Around, was the biggest selling single of the year, when it spent 15 weeks at the top of the charts, still the longest spell at number one for any UK artist – a record that still stands.

Kevin Simm, who joined the band in 2018 after Marti Pellow left, said he was looking forward to both the new album and the chance to tour. “We have really gelled on stage and as friends off it, so it was the next natural step to write and release some new music,” he said.

Tommy Cunningham said: “2021 is going to be one of the most challenging but most successful years in our entire 30-year plus career. We will not go down. We will fight on and the journey continues. Wet Wet Wet have a very bright future and we all can’t wait.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at Aberdeen Box Office.