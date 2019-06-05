Westminster praise for police tackling drug crime in north-east

Drug-busting north-east police have been praised at Westminster.

The Scottish Affairs Committee yesterday discussed drug crime and Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid noted 355 people were reported in the region in connection with drugs offences in May.

He said: “Police have been making fairly high-profile arrests recently where class A drugs are concerned.”

Dr Iain McPhee, of the West Coast of Scotland University, highlighted there was a market for illegal drugs.

“How do we reduce the demand? This appears to be extremely difficult, if not impossible,” he added.