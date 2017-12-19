Westhill road to close for drainage works

A road is set to close for 11 days for drainage works.

Brodiach Road will be closed between its junctions with Westhill Road and A944 Skene Road from 7.30am on January 15 until 5pm on January 26, with a diversion in place for traffic.

Fraser Bell, head of Legal and Democratic Services at Aberdeen City Council, said: “Access to properties will be maintained, but no through traffic will be possible.

“The measure is necessary to protect public safety during drainage works.

“An alternative route is available via Westhill Road, Westhill Drive and A944.”