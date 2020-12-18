Westhill Academy pupils banned from Aldi during school day after 60 of them cause trouble at lunchtime

All pupils from Westhill Academy have been banned from entering Aldi during the school day until further notice.

It comes after police were called to the shop at lunchtime today following reports of pupils causing trouble.

Up to 60 pupils were described by staff there as refusing to follow social distancing measures, shouting abuse at them and drawing sexual images on the shop windows.

Due to this, Aldi has decided to ban all Westhill Academy students from attending during school hours.

In a message sent out to parents, they revealed that the school had no input into this decision but were told to get the message out to parents.

Police attended the incident and informed Westhill Academy staff about what happened.

The message added: “Please note the school has no locus here, we are simply passing on a message, as requested, from a community partner and from Police Scotland.

“We will not be able to correspond with parents/carers about this matter.

“I am sorry to send this so late in the day, but we deliberately sent this message after the end of the school day, to avoid any pupils deciding to make their way to Aldi at 3.30pm and there being any repeat of the earlier behaviours.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday, 18 December, officers called to a report of youths refusing to leave a shop in Westhill Drive, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended at the store and gave advice and assistance.”