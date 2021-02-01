‘We’re turning a corner’ in Covid struggle: Mastrick grandmother first to be vaccinated at P&J Live mass centre

A grandmother who was first in line this morning for a Covid vaccination at Aberdeen’s new mass centre at P&J Live feels “we’re turning a corner” in the pandemic.

NHS staff began their vital work at the £393 million events complex this morning after weeks of preparation.

Mastrick resident Violet Adams had not left the house since before Christmas, other than for occasional dog walks, before her trip to new facility today.

Mrs Adams, first in line this morning, praised the set up at P&J Live as everything went “very smoothly” during her visit.

‘It felt very safe’

The 78-year-old added: “It was very simple. They have been very clever in the way they have it laid out.

“It felt very safe and everyone was really nice in looking after you.”

Work will be scaled up in the coming weeks but around 20 vaccination booths are in operation just now.

At its peak, it is hoped 100 stations could be manned – depending on vaccine supply.

NHS Grampian bosses estimate that 10,000 people could be given their jabs every day once the centre is fully up and running.

During the initial days of the mass centre, a maximum of 2,000 people could be given injections every day.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman expects 6,000 jabs to be administered at P&J Live in its opening week.

‘We’re turning a corner in this’

And it is enough to spread hope and optimism among the over-75s, mostly from Aberdeen, who will be among the first to attend in the next few days.

Mrs Adams told The P&J: “It feels we’re turning a corner in this, I now just have to wait my 21 days and I’ll actually be able to leave the house again.

“I will at least be able to go to the bank or something, I haven’t been out since before Christmas.”

“I have been taking a bit of extra care as I have diabetes, the only thing I have done is gone out the dog for a walk.

“We haven’t been able to see friends but I have been lucky enough to see my sister, in my bubble, and my daughter who lives with me.

“Hopefully we can have some normality quite soon.”

She added she “can’t wait” for her second dose of the vaccine at the end of April.