Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

‘We’re so proud of them’: Triple shout for new coxswain and mechanic on Aberdeen lifeboat

By David Mackay
18/08/2021, 8:16 am Updated: 18/08/2021, 8:43 am
Stuart Gibb, new coxswain on the RNLI Aberdeen lifeboat. Photo: RNLI Aberdeen
Stuart Gibb, new coxswain on the RNLI Aberdeen lifeboat. Photo: RNLI Aberdeen

Aberdeen lifeboat’s new coxswain and mechanic have been involved in a triple shout.

Stuart Gibb, 28, and Grant Gregor, 22, have both been on the lifesaving crew for several years.

Both have recently stepped up into new senior RNLI volunteer roles on the all-weather vessel Bon Accord to safeguard the lives and locals and visitors.

And the duo were put to the test with their first three shouts coming in quick succession with a total of five hours at sea.

Lifesavers at sea

Mr Gibb passed out as coxswain in late July after initially joining the Aberdeen lifeboat crew in 2012.

He was most recently at the helm of inshore vessel Buoy Woody before taking on the new role, which makes him responsible for all crew on the all-weather vessel.

Grant Gregor, new volunteer mechanic on the Aberdeen all-weather lifeboat. Photo: RNLI Aberdeen

Meanwhile, Mr Gregor is now Aberdeen’s youngest mechanic after joining the crew three years ago.

He has been involved in powerboating and sailing since he was just 10 and is now responsible for all communication while at sea while maintaining onboard systems.

Cal Reed, a current coxswain and mechanic on the RNLI Aberdeen lifeboat, said: “Both volunteer crew members have put in a lot of time, work and dedication to complete all the necessary training and exams to qualify.

Stuart Gibb with lifeboat Bon Accord. Photo: RNLI Aberdeen

“I know I speak on behalf of all of our volunteer management group and crew when I say that we’re so proud of them both.”

The triple callout at the weekend required the crew to initially investigate the sighting of two flares before eventually being stood down.

The third required a multi-agency response to an incident

The RNLI lifeboat station in Aberdeen has two vessels. Bon Accord is a Severn-class rescue boat capable of undertaking rescue missions at sea while there is also a smaller inshore vessel.