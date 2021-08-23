‘We’re pudding people’: Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster satisfies sweet tooth in Banchory

Staff at a Deeside hotel were left starstruck last week when a famous actor turned up for some lunch.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is best known for his roles in The Maze Runner, Nanny McPhee and, most adorably, Love Actually when he was just 13.

The London-born actor – who also starred in Game of Thrones and more recently, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit – seemed to thoroughly enjoy his meal at the Banchory Lodge Hotel.