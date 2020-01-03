‘We’re not second-class retailers’, Poundland hits out at Aberdeen councillor over new store criticism

Bosses at Poundland have hit out at an Aberdeen councillor following his comments on plans for a new store in the city centre.

The retailer has submitted plans to transform the former Waterstones unit at the Trinity Centre.

Following the news, Councillor Bill Cormie said: “We need to watch that Union Street doesn’t become a long mall of bookies and discount retailers.”

However, in an open letter addressed to Councillor Cormie, and published online, the retailer said: “Are you really suggesting it would be preferable to leave the unit empty rather than have Poundland move in so we can bring an improved offer to customers?

“I’m sure you’ll understand that we’re a little fed up of elected officials suggesting that we’re second-class retailers

“We’re not. We pay rates. We create employment. We attract customers and footfall wherever we open.”

The firm added: “Maybe one of your new year resolutions could be not to look down your nose at discount retailers – not least because we suspect it may be the case a fair few of the constituents who voted for you, quite like us too.”

Speaking earlier this week Dustin Macdonald, chairman of the City Centre Community Council, welcomed Poundland’s plans.

He said: “It’s good to see there’s still interest in Union Street property.

“That shop has sat empty for a while and filling such a big unit can’t have been easy.”