Welsh rockers Stereophonics announce Aberdeen return with P&J Live date

Welsh rock band Stereophonics are to return to the north-east with their latest tour.

The chart-topping group will take to the stage at P&J Live on March 10 next year.

The band is the latest in a line of top acts announced to perform at the north-east’s new venue.

Head of entertainment at P&J Live Louise Stewart said: “We are excited to welcome Stereophonics back to Aberdeen to perform at our new arena here at P&J Live.

“The band always brings a great crowd and we can’t wait to hear their new material.

“We look forward to them delivering another great performance for their north-east fans.”

Stereophonics previously played the city’s Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The band will kick off their tour in Sheffield, before bringing it to Aberdeen to play new songs from their forthcoming album Kind – as well as old favourites including Mr Writer and Have A Nice Day.

Stereophonics have achieved six number one albums, 10 top 10 albums, 23 platinum sales awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, five Brit nominations and one Brit Award win.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday September 27 at 9am and are available from pandjlive.com