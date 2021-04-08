Welsh fashion boutique store to move into empty Burton premises in Elgin

A new shop is moving into Elgin’s High Street and into recently closed premises.

Knightsbridge House Boutique Ltd will be taking over the former Burton store in the heart of Elgin.

The shop was closed for good after Arcadia went into administration.

Now, the Welsh-based retailer has earmarked the store to move into and will be hiring a new member of staff.

It is understood that the Elgin shop will be just their second site across the UK, and they only opened their flagship store in Llandudno, North Wales in December.

Knightsbridge House will sell “affordable ladies clothing sourced from all over the world.”

Posters in the former Burton revealed that they will be opening soon.