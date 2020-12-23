Wellbeing programme launched for north-east fishermen in Scottish first

A programme aimed at improving the wellbeing of fishermen and their families has arrived in the north-east – the first of its kind in Scotland.

SeaFit is being run by Live Life Aberdeenshire in conjunction with the Fishermen’s Mission and the Seafarers Hospital Society.

It aims to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of both current and retired fishermen and their families.

Although it is a UK-wide initiative, it is the first time SeaFit has been introduced in communities in Scotland.

As part of the project, Live Life Aberdeenshire has employed Catriona Arthur, a healthy lifestyle advisor who will work with those working out of Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Aberdeen harbours.

Her role is to support mental and physical health improvements and to ensure there is availability for appropriate treatment, resources and help both at the harbourside and within the local community.

“The principle aim of the SeaFit programme is to help fishermen and their families live healthier, more independent and more active lives,” Catriona said.

“My role will involve connecting with and referring to health and wellbeing services and healthcare professionals within the local community and in time providing some of this support at harbourside.

“A key part of my role is to be available within the communities themselves, to build relationships and trust and it’s really important that anyone who feels they could benefit from this service feels able to contact me and speak to me in confidence.”

Carol Elliot, project delivery manager for UK SeaFit, said: “Fishing remains the UK’s most dangerous profession and life is tough for many of our fishermen at present.

“The SeaFit programme was set up because it had been identified that fishermen find it difficult to make and keep pre-booked health appointments. They can’t plan for time off because the weather, tides and fish locations often dictate when they need to be out at sea.

“If they are not at sea, they are not earning a living. This, coupled with fishermen traditionally being expected to be strong and resilient, making them less likely to seek out medical support, means health appointments are often not made, or missed.

“We offer a range of health services, with Healthy Lifestyle Advisors situated in Cornwall, East Yorkshire, and now north-east Scotland.

“We would also normally run mobile health events, taking services to the ports and quaysides. As well as the free health checks, there are dental checks and treatment, health and wellbeing support and a network of physiotherapists all working to meet the specific needs of fishermen and their families.

“We also provide free mental health support to fishermen in Cornwall, and in Suffolk and Norfolk. It takes time to build trust, but once the fishing communities get to know the advisors many more are coming forward and talking openly about the support they’ve needed.

“One fisherman told us he wished we’d been around several years ago then perhaps two of his friends who committed suicide would still be alive today.

“Whilst we can’t run events at the moment, support is still available by phone, email or online.”