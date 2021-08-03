Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking News An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background, denoting a Breaking News story. Speech Bubble An icon of a solid speech bubble. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Well-wishers raise £10,000 for family of tragic Keith teen Stuart Begg

By David Mackay
03/08/2021, 12:37 pm
Stuart Begg, 18, was tragically killed
Hundreds of donations totaling more than £10,000 have been pledged to support the family of a Keith teen killed in a crash.

Stuart Begg, 18, died in a road accident on the A96 Aberdeen road near his hometown on July 26.

Tributes poured in for the popular footballer who was described as a “cheeky chappy” and “lovely loon”.

Well-wishers have now raised about £10,700 to support the family with funeral costs following the tragedy.

It is hoped the fund could also create a legacy for the footballer to support other young talent in the north-east.

‘Stuart was just starting his life’

Mr Begg, who was a former Keith Grammar pupil, was a keen sportsman and dedicated himself to coaching other youngsters in his spare time.

Better known as Beggy, he most recently played for Macduff AFC, who have announced they will retire the 24 jersey in tribute to him.

Mr Begg also had spells with Deveronvale and Turriff, who also had fond memories of the much-loved defender.

Harry Hay set up the online collection to support the teen’s family.

He wrote: “Stuart was such a well-known lad who had a passion for football and refereeing.

“In his spare time Stuart devoted most of his time helping to coach kids and helping clubs as much as he could.

“Stuart was just starting out in life and had so much to look forward to.

“I’ve set this page up to help his family cover funeral costs and expenses. Any of the money left would be donated to youth development teams to bring on youngsters in his memory.

“No family should have to bury their 18-year-old son, let along thinking about having to pay for it.”

Donations can be made to the online collection in memory of Keith teenager Stuart Begg here.