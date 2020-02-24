Welfare scheme for breeders launched after 85 dogs rescued from north-east puppy farm

An animal welfare charity is appealing for responsible breeders to join a new scheme after 85 animals were rescued from a puppy farm in the north-east.

The Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) is calling for dog breeders to join their Assured Puppy Breeders Scheme following the number of animals rescued in the past year.

The programme launched in November to create a network of responsible breeders and to ensure high standards of welfare in Scotland. The scheme is voluntary and free to join.

Last October, police and and SSPCA inspectors raided a property in Moray after concerns were raised about the animals.

Around 78 dogs were rescued at the time and the charity took over their care. Two of the dogs were pregnant at the time.

Sonja Shepherd is a member of the scheme. She said: “I’ve been breeding Dalmatians since 2013. All my breeding bitches have been kept as pets once they’ve had their litters.

“I absolutely adore them.

“The reason I joined the Assured Puppy Breeder Scheme is because I want to be known as a responsible breeder and to be producing healthy dogs, which is a priority for me.

“Anybody can breed a dog but people can come to me knowing the amount of care I’ve given my pups. Through the scheme, they will know that the puppies have been brought up in a safe environment with their mum and have had all their health checks.”

Gilly Mendes Ferreira, head of education, policy and research at the Scottish SPCA, said: “We’re really pleased with the response to our Assured Puppy Breeder Scheme.

“We would always support adopting over buying a dog. Our mantra remains ‘adopt don’t shop’ but we wanted to create a network of responsible breeders in Scotland who make the welfare of their dogs their primary concern.

“We will continue our work to combat the low welfare puppy trade through our special investigations unit and will continue to target the dealers who put profit above animal welfare.

She added: “Many of the dogs that come from this environment will contract life-threatening diseases such as parvovirus or giardia.

“Through our work, the public are better equipped to recognise the signs of an unhealthy puppy from a low welfare farm.

“Unfortunately, it is public demand for ‘next-day delivery’ that is fuelling the multi-million-pound trade.

“We want to encourage breeders across the country to join the scheme as we know there are thousands of breeders who provide their dogs with the care they need.”

The Special Investigations Unit at the SSPCA spearhead Operation Delphin, a multi-agency taskforce designed to bring illegal puppy traders to justice.

For more information on #SayNoToPuppyDealers visit them online, here.