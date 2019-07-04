Weights and nerf guns found in Aberdeen litter pick

A set of weights, a sleeping bag and a bag of nerf guns were found by groups taking part in a 24-hour litter pick in Aberdeen.

Hundreds of black bags were filled as volunteers set out to make Aberdeen sparkle again by collecting rubbish.

Organised by Aberdeen City Council, 548 participants took part with 321 bags filled across 46 clean-ups.

Volunteers have been praised for their hard work by operational delivery convener John Wheeler.

During the litter pick groups found a set of weights, a vacuum cleaner, sleeping bags and garden chairs.

Pupils at Kittybrewster Primary School found a bag of nerf guns on their clean-up.

Groups, schools, businesses, and organisations took part in the event.

This year’s event, held last Thursday, was started by ACC’s environmental services team near the River Dee followed by the other groups every hour.

Councillor John Wheeler said: “It’s great that so many groups came out to help keep our city looking sparkling clean.

“Our staff work hard to keep the city clean and tidy but unfortunately we can’t be everywhere at the same time, so the work carried out by these communities, groups, workplaces and individuals makes a big difference.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We’d prefer if people didn’t litter as it’s unsightly and is bad for the environment.

“We are all responsible for not littering in the first place.

“This effort can be as simple as picking up litter outside our front gates every day, or a bigger effort such as litter picks carried out by dozens of groups throughout the year.

“These organised events really do make a huge difference to local communities and help foster a bit of pride in our beautiful city.”

The event is part of the Clean Up Aberdeen campaign which encourages people not to litter in the first place.

It also provides equipment for groups who wish to organise picks.