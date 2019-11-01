Weekly vehicle checks to be carried out by north-east council

Weekly van checks will be carried out at depots at a north-east local authority after more than half of its stock was incorrectly recorded.

A report to Aberdeenshire Council’s audit committee has shown inventory at its housing repair service had to be readjusted.

An investigation involving weekly van checks will be carried out by the council.

Currently the council has more than £640,000 of items used to repair tenants’ homes at five separate depots.

North Kincardine councillor Alistair Bews said the situation was “quite eye-watering” and said it looked as though there was no supervision for staff.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of housing, Rob Simpson, said: “The whole picture is disappointing, but the new system should allow us to improve the stock takes.”