Video: North-east enjoys weekend of fun  in  winter wonderland

The north-east was turned into a winter wonderland as snow hit many areas – and dozens took to an Aberdeen park to make the most of it.

After temperatures plummeted, many made their way to Duthie Park to enjoy the chilly conditions.

People were seen sledging, playing fetch with their canine companions and some even got creative – playing a match of ice hockey over a frozen patch.

Aberdeen saw temperatures as low as 0C (32F) and as high as 2C (35.6F) on Saturday and down to -1C (30.2F) and up to 3C (37.4F) yesterday.

And residents could expect more of the white stuff today with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for snow until this afternoon.

Western Aberdeenshire, including Deeside, was tipped to be affected by the adverse weather.

A spokeswoman for the Met Office said: “There will be more snow for the region today, which will bring strong winds and sleet. This is meant to die down by noon.

“Aberdeen will see a frosty start to Tuesday morning, with inland temperatures as low as -10C (14F) and the city at -2C (28.4F).

“Wednesday is looking to be a sunny day with one or two showers, and similar on Thursday. Friday will see showers but will by drier by the afternoon.”

Royal Deeside has been recorded as having the lowest temperatures in the UK, with Braemar registering -15.4C (4.28F) in the early hours of Friday – the coldest recorded in Scotland for more than eight years.