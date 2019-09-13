Friday, September 13th 2019 Show Links
Weekend lane closure on busy Aberdeen road for work at Haudagain roundabout

by Callum Main
13/09/2019, 2:14 pm Updated: 13/09/2019, 3:24 pm
Haudagain roundabout
A busy Aberdeen road will be reduced to one lane this weekend.

North Anderson Drive will be down to one lane heading south near the Haudagain roundabout.

The partial closure is to allow for utility works to be carried out ahead of the upgrade of the junction.

The works will start at 8pm tonight and finish at 6am on Monday.

