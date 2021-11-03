Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Wednesday courts round-up – the schoolboy paedophile and cancer victim’s deplorable betrayal

By The crime and courts team
03/11/2021, 5:30 pm

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

The schoolboy paedophile

A schoolboy paedophile was caught with thousands of vile videos of child abuse, along with sickening bestiality involving cats and dogs.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a string of charges dating back to when he was just 15.

Police raided the teenager’s Aberdeen home, where he stayed with his mum, and found two phones containing disturbing sexual pictures and videos involving children and also animals.

The boy even used a “secret messaging” app to share videos of child abuse with others.

Mum’s attack on partner

An Aberdeen mum who drunkenly attacked her partner and brandished a knife at him had to be restrained by her own son.

Nicola Tennant was still drinking following a bender the night before when she grabbed her partner by the throat then threatened him with a knife.

Nicola Tennant after appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Tennant, 37, had been drinking alcohol on February 5, this year.

She said: “At around 7am the following morning her son and his friend saw her outside in possession of a bottle of vodka and still under the influence of alcohol.”

Gang’s threats to dealer’s family

A heroin and cocaine dealer has claimed she was forced into the drug trade by people who threatened to shoot her immediate family.

Lisa Duff, 36, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to two charges of dealing Class A drugs from her home – but said she had only done it after threats to kill her family.

Lisa Duff was sentenced to more than three months in prison.

Duff was found in possession of nearly £900 worth of heroin and cocaine on November 16 last year.

She admitted one charge of supplying heroin and another of supplying cocaine while on bail.

Cancer victim stole mum’s life savings

A mum who took in her cancer-stricken daughter was repaid for her kindness when the ill woman and her boyfriend stole nearly £9,000 of her life savings.

Michelle Livingstone, 48, broke into her mum’s personal safe and stole £5,000 while her partner Stewart Linton, 40, used the woman’s credit card to withdraw almost £4,000.

Stewart Linton and Michelle Livingstone stole £9,000.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Linton made over 45 separate bank withdrawals from the woman’s account between October 12 and October 30 last year.

Former barmaid Livingstone, who had received recent a diagnosis of throat cancer, had asked to move in with her 69-year-old mother to recuperate on October 12 2020 – but she and Linton began stealing from the woman only hours later.

£24,000 of cannabis found in city flat

A man has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, after being caught with nearly 1.5kg of the drug worth almost £24,000.

John Gerrard, 20, was caught when police raided his flat on Printfield Walk on  November 19 2020.

Officers found numerous bags of cannabis in varying quantities inside the property, along with two sets of scales.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at the address at 4.40pm, carrying out a “systematic search” of the home.

Driver fell asleep behind the wheel

A man who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into another car, flipping it on its side, has admitted careless driving.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Mariusz Zieba had been driving along the A862 outside the Dingwall Mart on December 13 2019 when he dropped off, allowing his vehicle to cross into the opposite lane.

He collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, flipping it onto its side and leaving the other driver with bruised ribs, neck and back and a sprained right thumb.

Fiscal Depute Pauline Gair said: “The accused’s vehicle drifted across the carriageway into the path of the oncoming vehicle.”

Danger driver did wheelies while fleeing police

A motorcyclist has been jailed after he did wheelies and drove through parks during a police chase – despite his tyres being blown by a cop stinger.

Robert Weymss was pursued by police cars as he tore through the streets of Aberdeen at breakneck speeds on September 20 this year.

Robert Weymss.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Weymss swerved around vehicles, pulled wheelies and drove onto parkland around Muggiemoss Road, North Anderson Drive and Oldmeldrum Road in Aberdeen.

Weymss admitted three charges related to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while disqualified.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.