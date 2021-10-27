Wednesday courts round-up – call out the riot cops

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Riot cops called to deal with boxer

A row over a broken window escalated to the point that riot police and negotiators were called to deal with a boxer.

Craig Dick became abusive when officers attended his property on Balnagask Road responding to a reported disturbance.

The 34-year-old boxer shouted and swore at the police and refused to let them inside.

Eventually, a negotiator was brought in, and when riot police also turned up Dick decided enough was enough and opened the door.

Stalker started again when he came out of prison

A man jailed for stalking his ex-partner resumed his harassment just weeks after his release from prison.

Arturs Lontons served a seven-month sentence for sinister threats made against his former partner and the court ordered him to stay away from her for five years.

The jilted lover was jailed in July 2020 after stalking the woman and threatening to hurt her cats if she didn’t get back with him.

The 28-year-old bombarded her with phone calls, voicemails and texts over the course of three months, threatening to turn up and cause a scene at her work and to smash up her flat.

Terrifying hostage situation

A man got into a high-stakes standoff with armed police when he abducted his girlfriend and held a knife to her throat.

Engineer Erik Cameron, 36, provoked a major police incident on June 10 last year when he refused to let the woman leave and told cops he had a gun at a property in Inverurie.

Police, who negotiated with Cameron for hours when he barricaded the entrance with a bed frame, eventually had to break down the door and taser him twice.

He pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to 11 changes, including abducting and detaining a woman against her will, brandishing a hammer, seizing her by the neck and pinning her to the ground and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Health and safety fine for quarry firm

A quarrying and construction company has been fined £130,000 over health and safety failings uncovered in the wake of a worker’s death.

Machine operator Pawel Kocik was crushed to death at Leiths (Scotland) Ltd’s Kishorn Quarry in Wester Ross in 2017.

The subsequent investigation into the 34-year-old’s death uncovered a number of health and safety breaches at the Highland quarry.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that none of the failings that Leiths (Scotland) Ltd admitted caused the dad-of-one’s death.

Career criminal locked up

A man who has acquired more than 40 convictions during his life of crime has been sent to jail for more than six years for dealing heroin.

Colin Yeats, 39, was arrested at his home in Fraserburgh’s Charlotte Street after police found quantities of the drug there.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers swooped on the address after receiving intelligence that Yeats and another man called Paul Crawford were involved in the narcotics trade.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell told judge Lady Carmichael that Yeats had two convictions for dealing heroin and cocaine.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.