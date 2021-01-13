Aberdeen Childline speaks of challenges and tensions faced by families during lockdown

With the country in the midst of another lockdown, schools closed and parents working from home, many families are spending a lot of time together.

This can be challenging and heightened emotions, which many of us are experiencing during this time, can lead to conflict and increased tension.

If you have children living in your house, it’s important to make time to talk about how you are all using the space, what would work best for everyone and check how each person is feeling.

Stress and spending more time with one another can cause conflict and arguments. And it can be difficult to keep children shielded from adult arguments when everyone is together most of the day.

© Katie Paterson

When children see us communicating well and staying calm, it can help them cope with their own emotions and anxieties. It’s natural for family members to argue with each other, but when children see adults in heated situations, it can be very distressing for them.

This is a challenging time for lots of people and there are things you can do to help if you feel yourself getting irritated or annoyed with your family and children. Try counting to 10 and taking some deep breaths before reacting.

It’s also a good idea to talk about a daily routine over the course of this lockdown, perhaps spending time as a family eating a meal each day. If possible, it can also ease tensions to plan to spend some time apart.

That could mean doing something as little as spending time in another room with headphones, if that’s possible. It’s important to have time to yourself to gather your thoughts and relax.

It’s vital to remember that you’re not alone if you are feeling stressed or frustrated. Some of your friends and family may be feeling the same way, and if you speak to them about these feelings, it can reassure you and help you not to feel so isolated and alone.

If you’re worried about a child or young person, or would like anymore advice from our child safety experts, you can contact the NSPCC helpline for support and advice for free on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk