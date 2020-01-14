WeBuyAnyCar to create new sales pod at Aberdeen supermarket

Plans have been lodged for a vehicle sales firm pod to be based at a city supermarket.

Proposals have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the WeBuyAnyCar.com sales pod in the Morrisons car park.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Planning documents state: “The WeBuyAnyCar.com sales pod is also a prefabricated single storey unit which occupies three car parking spaces with space in front to allow customers/staff to exit the pod without entering directly into oncoming traffic.

“The nature of the business operating from the site is such that customers are offered an online quotation for the sale of their vehicle which, if accepted, can be taken to one of 140 purchasing points across the UK.”

No cars would be sold from the site.