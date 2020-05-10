Webinar to help people in north-east boost business

A webinar will show north-east people how to develop a strategy for success.

Hosted by Business Gateway and funded by Digital Scotland, the online workshop will guide individuals through the practical steps required to design a digital marketing strategy.

It discusses what customers are looking for, providing relevant content, content publication and content amplification.

The virtual session will also teach further on time-efficient techniques for developing these elements – allowing business owners to drive more traffic to their websites. It will be held on Tuesday May 12 from 9.30 am to 12.30pm.

To book visit bit.ly/3aWU5Eo