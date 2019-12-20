Aberdeen mental health charity launches Facebook page

A leading mental health charity has launched a Facebook page to let people know about its services.

Penumbra wants to encourage more people to start a conversation about their wellbeing, especially so close to Christmas.

The Penumbra Aberdeen Wellness Services page offers useful information about what the charity does and its events.

Penumbra Aberdeen service manager Ini Esu said: “We’re delighted to launch the page.

“It’s another way of connecting with the local community and particularly around the festive period, when people find it hard to talk about their mental health and wellbeing.

“But we’re also hoping it’s another way of reaching out to people who might be concerned about a loved one and who might not know how to start the conversation.”

To find out what is available, visit facebook.com/PenumbraAberdeen