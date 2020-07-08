Aberdeen cinema reaches £25k fundraising target

An independent cinema in Aberdeen has announced that it has reached its £25,000 fundraising goal to help it reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The news was announced in a video posted to the cinema’s Twitter account by manager Colin Farquhar.

In the video, he said: “Thank you so much to everyone who’s donated.

“It’s been unbelievable the response – if you’ve liked, shared posts, thank you so much for spreading the word.

“I want to particularly say thank you to our members and our audience.

“I know the wider community have been really involved, but our membership have responded in the most unbelievable way with people making amazing donations, making the kindest comments on social media and writing the most wonderful wee letters.”

The fundraiser for the cinema, located on Belmont Street, was set up online on June 22 and asked people to donate £40 – the price of a membership – or whatever they could.

The description on the GoFundMe page said: “We’ve now had no real income for more than 3 months and we anticipate that as well as a reduction in admissions when we do re-open, due to constraints on capacity in the building and changing habits of customers, we will have to invest hard cash into making the building safe and navigable for our customers and staff.

“Even with the support we have been able to access from Creative Scotland, Aberdeen City Council, Scottish Government and the UK Government through the furlough scheme which has helped with the immediate financial strain, we know that when we reopen there will continue to be difficulties to make ends meet.

“Belmont Filmhouse isn’t just a cinema. We’re a charity and a community hub for film lovers across Aberdeen and the North-East.”

The fundraiser is still open for donations, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/belmont-filmhouse