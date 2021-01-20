Weatherford to close Aberdeen manufacturing facilities

US oilfield equipment and services firm Weatherford this morning confirmed plans to shut down its Aberdeen-based manufacturing facilities.
A spokeswoman for Weatherford said the company had entered into consultation with employees affected by the decision, which followed a “strategic review”.
The Houston-based spokeswoman did not say how many people would be impacted, but it is feared large numbers of workers could lose their jobs.
Suppliers of equipment and services to Weatherford would also miss out on orders.
Read more here
Support the Evening Express today.
The Evening Express is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. However you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Evening Express from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe