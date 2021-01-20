Weatherford to close Aberdeen manufacturing facilities

US oilfield equipment and services firm Weatherford this morning confirmed plans to shut down its Aberdeen-based manufacturing facilities.

A spokeswoman for Weatherford said the company had entered into consultation with employees affected by the decision, which followed a “strategic review”.

The Houston-based spokeswoman did not say how many people would be impacted, but it is feared large numbers of workers could lose their jobs.

Suppliers of equipment and services to Weatherford would also miss out on orders.