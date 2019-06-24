Weather warning still in place as heavy rain hits Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A Met Office warning for heavy rain across the north-east is still in place.

The yellow level warning came into force at midnight and will be in force until 11.59pm tonight.

On Saturday the forecaster downgraded the original warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain, to just heavy rain.

There is a chance the heavy rain may cause some rural communities to be cut off if roads flood and localised powers cuts.

According to the Met Office there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings”.

A statement on its website added: “There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”