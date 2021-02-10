Weather: Full list of school closures

Schools across the north-east have closed their doors to even the children of key worker families today as snow continues to fall.

With temperatures reaching their lowest in more than a decade in the Highlands, dozens of schools have announced they will be staying shut to all, with children to revert to online lessons.

Here is the list of weather-related closures so far:

Aberchirder Primary

Aboyne Academy

Aboyne Primary

Alehousewells School

Alford Academy

Alford Primary

Anna Ritchie School – opening delayed until 10am.

Arduthie School

Auchenblae School

Ballater School

Banchory Academy

Banchory Primary

Barthol Chapel School

Bracoden School

Braemar School

Carronhill School

Catterline School

Chapel of Garioch School

Cluny School

Craigievar School

Crossroads Nursery, Durris

Crudie School

Cultercullen School

Daviot School

Drumoak School

Dunnottar School

Durris School

Echt School

Ellon Academy

Ellon Primary – school transport not running

Elrick School

Fintry School, Turriff – no school transport

Fordyce School

Fyvie School – no Watermill transport running

Glenbervie School – no school transport

Hatton School, Cruden – no school transport

Hill of Banchory School

Inverurie Academy

Johnshaven School

Keig School

Kellands School

Kemnay Academy

Kemnay Primary

Kennethmont School

Kincardine O’Neil School

Kintore School – school opening delayed until 9.30am via main entrance only

Lairhillock School

Laurencekirk School

Logie Coldstone School

Logie Durno School

Lumphanan School

Lumsden School

Macduff Primary

Maud School – no school transport, delayed opening of 9.30am for local children

Mearns Academy

Meldrum Academy – no school transport

Meldrum School – no school transport

Methlick School

Midmill School – delayed opening until 9.30am

Mill O’Forest School

Mintlaw Academy – closed to pupils

Monymusk School

Newmachar School

Oyne School

Pitmedden School

Port Elphinstone School

Portlethen Academy – no school transport

Redmyre School

Rhynie School

Rothienorman School

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie

Sy Cyrus School

St Fergus School – no school transport

Strathburn School

Strichen School – open only to key worker families who have no alternative childcare

Tarland School

Torphins School

Turriff Academy – no school transport from W&G Coaches

Urysdie School

Westfield School – no school transport, opening delayed until 10am

Westhill Academy

Westhill Primary

The following schools are opening at the delayed time of 10am

Airyhall Primary

Broomhill Primary

Bucksburn Academy

Cults School

Gilcomstoun Primary

Greenbrae School

Holy Family RC School

Kaimhill School

Kirkhill School

Loirston School

Manor Park School

Northfield Academy

Orchard Brae School – morning nursery sessions at Howes Road and Ashgrove will run 9.30am-11.30am, afternoon sessions will run to their usual times

Skene Square School

Stoneywood School

Westpark School

Milne’s Primary School

Milne’s High School

Lhanbryde Primary School

Keith Grammar School

Buckie High School

Mortlach Primary School