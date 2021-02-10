Weather: Full list of school closures

Schools across the north-east have closed their doors to even the children of key worker families today as snow continues to fall.
With temperatures reaching their lowest in more than a decade in the Highlands, dozens of schools have announced they will be staying shut to all, with children to revert to online lessons.
Here is the list of weather-related closures so far:
Aberdeenshire
Aberchirder Primary
Aboyne Academy
Aboyne Primary
Alehousewells School
Alford Academy
Alford Primary
Anna Ritchie School – opening delayed until 10am.
Arduthie School
Auchenblae School
Ballater School
Banchory Academy
Banchory Primary
Barthol Chapel School
Bracoden School
Braemar School
Carronhill School
Catterline School
Chapel of Garioch School
Cluny School
Craigievar School
Crossroads Nursery, Durris
Crudie School
Cultercullen School
Daviot School
Drumoak School
Dunnottar School
Durris School
Echt School
Ellon Academy
Ellon Primary – school transport not running
Elrick School
Fintry School, Turriff – no school transport
Fordyce School
Fyvie School – no Watermill transport running
Glenbervie School – no school transport
Hatton School, Cruden – no school transport
Hill of Banchory School
Inverurie Academy
Johnshaven School
Keig School
Kellands School
Kemnay Academy
Kemnay Primary
Kennethmont School
Kincardine O’Neil School
Kintore School – school opening delayed until 9.30am via main entrance only
Lairhillock School
Laurencekirk School
Logie Coldstone School
Logie Durno School
Lumphanan School
Lumsden School
Macduff Primary
Maud School – no school transport, delayed opening of 9.30am for local children
Mearns Academy
Meldrum Academy – no school transport
Meldrum School – no school transport
Methlick School
Midmill School – delayed opening until 9.30am
Mill O’Forest School
Mintlaw Academy – closed to pupils
Monymusk School
Newmachar School
Oyne School
Pitmedden School
Port Elphinstone School
Portlethen Academy – no school transport
Redmyre School
Rhynie School
Rothienorman School
St Andrew’s School, Inverurie
Sy Cyrus School
St Fergus School – no school transport
Strathburn School
Strichen School – open only to key worker families who have no alternative childcare
Tarland School
Torphins School
Turriff Academy – no school transport from W&G Coaches
Urysdie School
Westfield School – no school transport, opening delayed until 10am
Westhill Academy
Westhill Primary
Aberdeen City
The following schools are opening at the delayed time of 10am
Airyhall Primary
Broomhill Primary
Bucksburn Academy
Cults School
Gilcomstoun Primary
Greenbrae School
Holy Family RC School
Kaimhill School
Kirkhill School
Loirston School
Manor Park School
Northfield Academy
Orchard Brae School – morning nursery sessions at Howes Road and Ashgrove will run 9.30am-11.30am, afternoon sessions will run to their usual times
Skene Square School
Stoneywood School
Westpark School
Moray
Milne’s Primary School
Milne’s High School
Lhanbryde Primary School
Keith Grammar School
Buckie High School
Mortlach Primary School
