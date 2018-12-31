Weather: Here’s your Hogmanay forecast from the Met Office

It looks like its going to be a mainly dry night for the tens of thousands expected to attend Hogmanay celebrations across the north-east.

Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire today, tonight and tomorrow.

Today:

Mostly dry and often cloudy although a few bright spells are likely in the east, perhaps a few sunny intervals. Perhaps some patchy light rain in west. Mild. Strengthening west or southwest winds, with gales later along the Moray Coast. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight:

Any patchy light rain in west dying out this evening, otherwise dry with clear periods. Strong westerly winds with gales in the north. A few showers reaching north later. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

New Year’s Day:

A bright but cold day with some sunny intervals and a few scattered showers, these turning wintry later. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds gradually easing. A frosty night. Maximum temperature 7 °C.