Weather: Full list of school closures for February 12

Weather warnings remain in place, however, today’s conditions are not causing as much disruption as earlier this week.
Despite this, some schools across the north and north-east have been closed due to conditions.
Currently, schools are only open to the children of key workers and vulnerable children.
Adverse weather on roads, making travel difficult, along with building issues have forced some head teachers to ask pupils or staff not to travel.
Here is the full list of closures, and delayed openings, for Thursday, February 12.
Aberdeen
Manor Park School – delayed opening
Aberdeenshire
Alford Academy – closed
Alford Primary School – closed
Chapel of Garioch School – closed
Craigievar School – closed
Cultercullen School – delayed opening
Daviot School – transport not operating
Inverurie Academy – transport not operating
Keig School – closed
Meldrum Academy – transport not operating
Monymusk School – closed
Turriff Academy – transport not operating
Highland
Ardnamurchan High School – closed (no water/heating/power)
Daviot Primary – closed (no water/heating/power)
Strontian Primary – closed (no water/heating/power)
Strontian Primary Nursery – closed (no water/heating/power)
