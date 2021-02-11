Weather: Full list of school closures for February 11

As the wintry weather continues to take hold of the north and north-east, dozens of schools will remain shut today.

Schools are currently only open to children from key worker families, or those deemed vulnerable, but due to the snow and plummeting temperatures, many head teachers have decided it is not safe to ask pupils or staff to travel.

Here is the full list of closures, and delayed openings, for Thursday, February 11.

Aboyne Academy – school transport not operating

Aboyne Primary

Alford Academy

Alford Primary

Anna Ritchie School – opening delayed until 10am

Auchenblae School

Ballater School

Barthol Chapel School

Bracoden School

Braemar School

Chapel of Garioch School

Craigievar School

Crombie School

Daviot School – no school transport, opening delayed until 10am of 10am

Echt School – opening delayed until 9.30am

Elrick School

Inverurie Academy – changes to school transport, no Aberdeenshire Minibus pick-up from Fintray, no services from Allways Taxis SA095M20 (from Banff area) or Premier Coaches SS649B (from Insch area)

Keig School

Kincardine O’Neil School

Lairhillock School

Laurencekirk School

Logie Coldstone School

Lumphanan School

Mearns Academy

Meldrum Academy – no school transport

New Machar School – opening delayed until 10am

Redmyre School

St Cyrus School

Tarland School

Torphins School

Tullynessle School

Westfield School

Westhill Academy

Westhill Primary

Mosstodloch Primary

Cullen Primary School and Nursery

Mortlach Primary School Nursery