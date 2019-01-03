Weather: Frozen start for north-east as cold weather set to continue

It was a freezing return to work for many across the north-east with temperatures plummeting as low as -6c in Aberdeen.

According to the Met Office the north-east has seen the UK’s coldest temperature of the last 24 hours with Braemar recording an icy -8.1c last night.

The city still felt chilling temperatures of -6.3c throughout the night.

And Balmoral didn’t manage to push the mercury above freezing yesterday, only reaching a maximum temperature of -3.6c.

The temperatures earned the region the title as the top five coldest parts in the UK last night.

And it looks like the cold temperatures will be with us for the majority of the day, with a maximum of 4C forecast and some sunny spells this afternoon.

Today:

A rather cloudy morning in the west, but some bright or sunny spells likely across eastern Aberdeenshire. Sunny spells are likely to improve in the afternoon. Dry with light westerly winds. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Tonight:

A dry evening and night with light westerly winds. Some lengthy clear spells will give a sharp frost for many places. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Friday:

Remaining dry. Some good sunny spells are likely, particularly across southern Aberdeenshire. Generally cloudier towards the Moray coast. Maximum temperature 5 °C

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Dry but cloudy Saturday, perhaps a few spots of light rain overnight. Dry and sunny much of Sunday, cloudier overnight. Strong winds on Monday with a few spots of rain.