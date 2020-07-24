Wear masks on trains, north-east commuters warned as compliance slips

Two iconic high-speed trains have adopted face coverings to remind commuters to wear them on-board.

North-east passengers have been urged to keep their face covered on ScotRail trains and in stations.

To help raise awareness of this, the railway operator applied custom face covering vinyl to the power-cars of two of its Inter7City trains, which connect Scotland’s seven cities.

It comes as ScotRail estimate that only 60% – and in some cases as little as 40% – of customers traveling on some routes are covering their face.

The wearing of face coverings was made mandatory on June 22 but some customers are removing them once on board trains.

ScotRail has given away more than 20,000 free face coverings to help people get used to the new normal for rail travel.

Syeda Ghufran, ScotRail Engineering Director, said: “While it’s encouraging to see that most people across the country are following the requirement and covering their face when travelling, we need everyone to take personal responsibility for their travel choices.

“The mandatory wearing of face coverings helps keep you, your fellow customers, and our people safe.

“By applying a face covering to two of our iconic high-speed Inter7City trains, we hope to help raise more awareness about the mandatory wearing of face coverings on our trains and in our stations.”