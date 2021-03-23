Weapons taken into Aberdeen schools dozens of times in last five years

Dozens of incidents where weapons have been into Aberdeen schools have been recorded in the last five years, new figures show.

However, the number of incidents has decreased during the period from 2016/2017 to last year.

A freedom of information request carried out has revealed a total of 76 incidents where weapons have been reported to have been taken to school in the past five years.

Data provided by Aberdeen City Council shows that in 2016/17, there was 19 incidents where a weapon was brought to school by a pupil, compared to 17 times in 2017/18.

In both 2018/19 and 2019/20, there were 15 occurrences, which fell to 10 in the last school year, although young people were not in school for the whole year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council said that safety of everyone in school is its greatest priority, and that it has an anti-weapons policy in place.

Councillor M.Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen City Council’s vice convener for education operational delivery committee said: “The safety of all our children and young people is of paramount importance and our anti-weapon policy, designed with our partners, is an integral part in ensuring that schools are safe environments for our pupils.

“We regularly review our processes and procedures with key partners and stakeholders such as Police Scotland and our head teachers and will continue to do so. We will never compromise on the safety of all children while in our schools.

“We will continue to work with our partners in ensuring that our children are able to attend schools in as safe an environment as possible.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council said that the number of exclusions it has given to pupils who have either assaulted pupils or staff with weapons or threatened to use a weapon to assault pupils or staff has also fallen.

Data given for 2017/18 shows that there was 39 instances of this type, compared to 35 in 2018/19 and 31 in 2019/20, the most recent data provided.

Of those, the number of physical assaults were 18 in 2017/18, 10 against pupils and eight against staff, 20 in 2018/19, 13 against pupils and seven against staff, and 12 in 2019/20; 11 against pupils and one against a staff member.

There are 35,000 pupils currently attending the 152 primary, 17 secondary and four special schools in Aberdeenshire.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Thankfully our classrooms are safe places for teachers to work and for our young people to learn in although there are incidents which occur from time to time.

“All Aberdeenshire schools follow appropriate guidance which exists to support teachers when such incidents occur.”