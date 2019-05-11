Weapon discovered in prisoner’s cell at north-east prison

A thug who hid a weapon at a north-east superjail has been handed extra prison time.

Matthew Morrison, 29, has racked up a range of sentences – including an eight-year term for a serious assault, adding up to 19 years and 10 months.

He pled guilty to having an offensive weapon in prison, with the offence taking place at HMP Grampian on April 29.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Morrison had been an inmate at the jail and prison officers were undertaking a cell clearance due to him being moved.

He said: “At 10.15am prisoner officers were conducting cell clearance of the cell he was removed from.”

They found the item, which appeared to be “home-made” and was described as a “sharp metal rod” in a bin bag.

He added the rod had been taken from a “nearby telephone booth” and said: “It is not a sharp point, but it can still cause significant injury.”

Defence agent for Morrison said his client wanted to “work towards reintegrating into the community” after serving his sentences.

Sheriff Graeme Napier handed Morrison, now an inmate in HM Prison Kilmarnock, an eight-month jail term to be served on top of his other sentences.