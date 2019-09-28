Aberdeen nursery branded ‘weak’ by watchdog after inspection

An Aberdeen nursery has been graded as “weak” in most areas by a watchdog.

Shoe Lane Early Learners looks after up to 24 children from newborns to toddlers between 9.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday and is run by the council.

The Care Inspectorate carried out an unannounced visit on July 19 and rated the quality of care and support, quality of environment, staffing and management and leadership as “weak” – the second worst of six possible ratings.

Council chiefs have said improvements have already been made on the back of the inspection.

The quality of environment was branded adequate in the Care Inspectoate report.

Inspectors made two recommendations for the city centre nursery.

They ordered that managers and staff must make sure personal plans were developed for all children outlining their needs.

And nursery bosses were told to make sure there was always sufficient staff working to support youngsters at the facility.

The inspection team also highlighted the need for children to be safe while at the nursery.

It was noted that it was essential for staff and managers to be competent in their roles and know they can seek additional support if needed.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “In response to the Care Inspectorate inspection report, the service has already implemented some urgent changes in order to meet the recommendations and requirements of the report.

“Our Early Years Team is working closely with the Care Inspectorate and the staff team at Shoe Lane Early Learners to make the required improvements.”