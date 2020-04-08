‘We would be at a loss without it’: North-east woman urges readers to back Sue Ryder charity

A north-east woman has urged readers to back the Sue Ryder charity after it “completely transformed” her mother’s life.

Kathleen Robertson, 66, of Ellon, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007 and moved into Dee View Court in early 2017.

Her daughter Lesley Marshall, 44, of Newburgh, said: “Sue Ryder has completely transformed my mum’s life. Previously to living at Dee View Court my mum lived in sheltered housing, and though happy, she was lonely. My mum has since thrived.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“She has round-the-clock care and takes part in daily activities, whether that is the crosswords, church services or helping to bake or make crafts.

“For us as a family, it gives us complete peace of mind that mum is safe and happy.

“It is an amazing place, full of happy residents.

“We would be at a complete loss without it.

“Please support it if you can.”