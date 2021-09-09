We will fundraise on the beaches… Sand artist rallies support for weekend trek along north-east coast

The return of sunny weather to the north-east this week has brought many people flocking to the area’s coastline.

And one north-east charity is hoping folk will still be keen to visit the seaside even with temperatures dropping this weekend.

Charlie Houses’s “big sand walk” will take place on Sunday – with participants collecting cash towards a new £8 million specialist support centre for children.

If you’re looking for something to do at the weekend, then taking in a spot of fresh sea air all in the name of a good cause could be the perfect activity.

Walkers will gather at Newburgh beach, before walking 5.5 miles along an unspoiled expanse to Balmedie.

Artist promotes Charlie House sand walk

You may not be familiar with the name Dougie Bogie, but the chances are most Aberdonians are well-acquainted with his work.

Dougie has been creating mammoth masterpieces on the sand at the city’s beach for about a decade – celebrating various milestones in public life and highlighting charity drives.

He took to the seafront on Sunday at 6.30am for his latest work, publicising the upcoming Charlie House event.

The full-time carer, who spent two hours on the design, gave his time free of charge.

Dougie said: “It seemed to take off on social media that day, with lots of people seeing pictures of it and finding out about the event.

“I spent a while studying the Charlie House logo to make sure I got it right.

“And quite a few folk were stopping to thank me for doing it for a charity.

“It can be hard work to fit in around my job, but I don’t mind when it’s for a good cause.”

The tide washed away the hours of intricate work after about four hours in the sun.

Dougie added: “I’ve made hundreds over the years, and I think that is part of what makes them special.

“They will only be there for a limited time, depending on the tide.”

How to take part

The Charlie House sand walk will take about two to four hours.

Participants are to gather at Balmedie before arranged transport will take them to Newburgh.

Tickets cost £5 per child, £10 per adult and £25 for a group of four.

Registration will start from 11am and the walk will set off at noon.

There’s more information on how to sign up on the official website.