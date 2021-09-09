Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We will fundraise on the beaches… Sand artist rallies support for weekend trek along north-east coast

By Ben Hendry
09/09/2021, 11:45 am
The Charlie House sand walk will take people from Newburgh to Balmedie

The return of sunny weather to the north-east this week has brought many people flocking to the area’s coastline.

And one north-east charity is hoping folk will still be keen to visit the seaside even with temperatures dropping this weekend.

Charlie Houses’s “big sand walk” will take place on Sunday – with participants collecting cash towards a new £8 million specialist support centre for children.

If you’re looking for something to do at the weekend, then taking in a spot of fresh sea air all in the name of a good cause could be the perfect activity.

Walkers will gather at Newburgh beach, before walking 5.5 miles along an unspoiled expanse to Balmedie.

A work in progress… Dougie Bogie captured the early stages of his Charlie House artwork at Aberdeen beach.

Artist promotes Charlie House sand walk

You may not be familiar with the name Dougie Bogie, but the chances are most Aberdonians are well-acquainted with his work.

Dougie has been creating mammoth masterpieces on the sand at the city’s beach for about a decade – celebrating various milestones in public life and highlighting charity drives.

He took to the seafront on Sunday at 6.30am for his latest work, publicising the upcoming Charlie House event.

The sun began to peek through the clouds as the work neared completion.

The full-time carer, who spent two hours on the design, gave his time free of charge.

Dougie said: “It seemed to take off on social media that day, with lots of people seeing pictures of it and finding out about the event.

“I spent a while studying the Charlie House logo to make sure I got it right.

“And quite a few folk were stopping to thank me for doing it for a charity.

“It can be hard work to fit in around my job, but I don’t mind when it’s for a good cause.”

The tide washed away the hours of intricate work after about four hours in the sun.

Dougie added: “I’ve made hundreds over the years, and I think that is part of what makes them special.

“They will only be there for a limited time, depending on the tide.”

Dougie Bogie (pictured) marked the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing with a unique sand art tribute. Submitted by Andrew Christie/Discovery Drones

How to take part

The Charlie House sand walk will take about two to four hours.

Participants are to gather at Balmedie before arranged transport will take them to Newburgh.

Tickets cost £5 per child, £10 per adult and £25 for a group of four.

Registration will start from 11am and the walk will set off at noon.

There’s more information on how to sign up on the official website.

