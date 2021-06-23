An Aberdeen couple who were carried to safety by mountain rescue teams after falling 50ft in the Cairngorms have launched a fundraiser to repay their heroes.

Lauren Birnie and fiancé Glen Ainslie both broke an ankle after slipping on muddy ground while climbing Glas Maol near Glenshee nearly two weeks ago.

The couple were carried to safety by the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team before being taken to hospital, where they each had an operation.

‘Brilliant people who keep us safe on hills’

Now they have launched a fundraiser to repay the support the work of the selfless crews who venture into the hills to help walkers in need.

Ms Birnie said: “We want to express our gratitude to the volunteers. They save lives completely selflessly and do so with smiles on their faces.

“We want to raise more awareness of the work they do and ensure hillwalkers know about the brilliant people who keep us safe up on beautiful hills.”

About 25 members of the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the operation to get Ms Birnie and Mr Ainslie off the hill.

The couple began hillwalking last year but have enjoyed it more in recent months.

After falling, they were able to raise the alarm to call for medical assistance by dialling 112 for mountain rescue.

Desire to get back to the hills

Despite the ordeal, it has not put off the couple from wanting to enjoy the best of the north-east’s great outdoors.

Ms Birnie said: “We are both one-week post-op now and are recovering well.

“It is tricky with the two of us being in crutches in one house but our families have been amazing, making sure we have food and bringing our shopping in.

“We have a few more weeks at least in our lightweight casts before physio starts, and then it will be a few months after that before we can get back to hillwalking, but it hasn’t put us off and we can’t wait to be back in the hills.”

Donations to Ms Birnie and Mr Ainslie’s fundraiser can be made online here.