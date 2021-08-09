‘We want to save lives’: Keiran’s Legacy calls for ‘urgent’ decision about police defibrillator use

Moray charity Keiran’s Legacy has pressed police to conclude a national review of the use of defibrillators “urgently” to help save lives.

Sandra and Gordon McKandie set up the cause following the death of their 16-year-old son Keiran in March 2016.

The parents have devoted the last five years of their lives to funding defibrillators for groups and communities.

Devices funded by the charity, and carrying the name of their son, are now carried in front-line police cars across the north-east and Highlands.

Family of tragic teen want to save lives

Mr and Mrs McKandie have hopes the scheme could eventually be rolled out across Scotland to help save even more lives.

However, the couple have blamed “bureaucracy” for delaying their efforts.

Moray MP Douglas Ross has raised the issue with Chief Constable Iain Livingstone during talks.

Mr Ross explained Scotland’s most senior police officer told him the scheme was now being considered nationally – instead of on a region-by-region bases.

Mrs McKandie has pressed for a decision to be made “urgently”.

She said: “It is our aspiration that the roll out of defibrillators becomes a national one and as many emergency vehicles as possible are fitted with them.

“The findings of this review and subsequent developments will result in a change in practice and we would wish this to be recognised nationally as part of Keiran’s Legacy.

“Keiran is responsible for many lives being saved and our aim is to allow Keiran to continue to save even more people, honouring our son and allowing him to continue to make real change and difference to others lives.”

Police examining defibrillator use

Police currently have 134 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) available for use with 37 in response vehicles.

Nearly half of that total came from donations from Keiran’s Legacy but the charity wants more to be rolled out.

Officers used defibrillators from the charity 21 times during 2019 and four times in 2020 with Covid suspected to be the cause of the decrease.

The family fears red tape is delaying efforts to expand the scheme to more regions.

Mr Ross has pressed the case with Mr Livingstone to ensure more lives can be saved from the donations.

He said: “Police Scotland has explained that the responsibility for securing and distributing the AEDs was, until recently, the responsibility of each division.

“However, with the donation of these vital life saving devices coming from charities, partnerships and third sector agencies, the force has decided it is better and more efficient to have greater oversight and coordination of the AEDs to maximise the procurement opportunities, promotion of access to them.

“This has recently evolved into a national workstream, to review Police Scotland’s future use of AEDs.

“This review will hopefully bring together best practice, new sourcing opportunities and ensure this equipment remains fully maintained.”

Police have been contacted to comment.