We want Dons fans help to make Kingsford the best it can be, says Dave Cormack

Aberdeen FC fans will be consulted in the next six months about what they want at the new Kingsford Stadium, club bosses have said.

Chairman Dave Cormack said he wants to put Dons supporters at the centre of all decisions made relating to the features the 20,000-capacity arena will have.

Mr Cormack said: “The message we really want to get across to fans is that a great deal of care, effort and expertise is going into making this stadium the best it can be.

“We want to put the fans at the centre of the process. They want to hear safe standing is an option – and we believe absolutely it is because we want to encourage our active fans and bring back the atmosphere.”

The club’s commercial director Rob Wicks said existing planning rules limit what the stadium can look like.

He added: “What we’re saying is here is the box we’ve got to work in – we’ll get you the maximum possible rake we can and as many of the features you want that are possible within those limits.

“The consultation process will start in the next six months.”

Mr Cormack said: “We’ve allocated money for the process.

“We want to get to the stage where we’re showing people what the stadium can be.”

It is understood there will be an online survey and round-table discussions – including separate talks with disabled supporters and other interested groups.

Before the stadium can be built, the club must overcome two obstacles – building a safe crossing over the A944 and introducing a controlled parking zone.

The stadium’s project director Raymond Edgar said: “The club is currently working through the conditions with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

“As with any development of this scale, this process requires more detailed information and analysis, not available prior to planning being granted.

“It must also take account of other developments in the locality which have been approved since the consent for the stadium was granted and have a bearing on issues such as transport and traffic.

“We have also entered into discussions with the police and Stagecoach as their input, which is now required at this stage, will have an impact on our previous plans.”