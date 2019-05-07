We take a look back on 20 years of Scottish Parliament

North-east politicians have hailed some of the Scottish Parliament’s achievements over the last two decades.

Among the historic legislation which has been passed by the Government since it was formed 20 years ago include the smoking ban, minimum unit pricing on alcohol and free prescriptions.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said the smoking ban stands out as a notable success, along with changes to land reform to allow communities to buy back assets.

He said: “I was the minister tasked with delivering that. It was quite a challenging thing to do.

“We knew it would be the right thing to do but we weren’t sure how the public would respond.

“We were pleasantly surprised. The other one I would mention would be the land reform legislation.

“The community buyout of Bonnymuir Bowling Green was only possible because of that legislation. It’s given the right to communities to take control of their own assets.”

Other major policy changes include equal marriage legislation, reducing the drink-drive limit and the controversial decision in 2013 to merge eight regional police forces into Police Scotland – the national police force of Scotland.

Kevin Stewart, Aberdeen Central SNP MSP, said: “One of the most profound legacies of the past 20 was when the Parliament chamber joined together to pass legislation for equal marriage.

“Knowing current and future generations of Scots will grow up and build their lives free to love and marry whoever they want to is something we can all be deeply proud of, and should celebrate with pride.”

But Mr Stewart added it’s important to “look forward, rather than back”, and consider what actions have been taken to improve the lives of people in Scotland for “decades to come”.

He added: “The Scottish Parliament has agreed ambitious climate change targets and could soon move to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

“When it comes to our planet we cannot be complacent and that was made clear by the First Minister just over a week ago when she rightly declared a climate emergency.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of health charity ASH Scotland, said: “It’s hard to believe two decades have passed.

“For our work, the establishment of a Scottish Parliament with powers to legislate for health has brought real progress.

“Establishing smoke-free public places was an early success and this measure is still delivering positive results.

“Since then, progress in Scotland has continued in reducing tobacco use and uptake and putting tobacco products out of sight.”