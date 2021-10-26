‘We know what to look for’: North-east care home residents grill candidates in recruitment interviews

Care home residents in the north and north-east have swapped retirement for recruitment by grilling applicants for posts as part of the interview process.

Pensioners have interviewed candidates for a range of positions, including carers, before joining the final selection process.

Renaissance Care, which has homes in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Forres and Inverness, is encouraging residents at all its sites to join the search to add to its close-knit teams.

‘They need to be ready for a joke or two’

Care home residents have been judging applicants on their skills and experience during the interview, but also on the softer side of the candidates to ensure they would be a good fit for their home.

Patience, a sense of humour and friendly faces are top of the list to help them form close bonds with care staff.

Mary Wilson, 86, who stays at Jesmond Care Home in Aberdeen, said: “Living in the care home, the staff are very important to us.

“The team at Jesmond help us in any way they can, which is vital when you struggle to fully look after yourself as you get older. Since we’ve experienced the care first-hand, I think we know what to look for in candidates.

“I’m looking for staff who are patient, understanding and good listeners. They also need to be ready for a joke too.”

Louise Barnett, managing director at Renaissance Care, said: “Following what has been an incredibly difficult time for residents and staff across the country, it’s even more important that residents are part of the recruitment process, finding people that they can build personal relationships with.”