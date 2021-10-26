‘We know what to look for’: North-east care home residents grill candidates in recruitment interviews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

‘We know what to look for’: North-east care home residents grill candidates in recruitment interviews

By David Mackay
26/10/2021, 11:31 am Updated: 26/10/2021, 12:12 pm
Mary Wilson, June Langridge and Rita Bryson interviewed candidates at Jesmond Care Home in Aberdeen.

Care home residents in the north and north-east have swapped retirement for recruitment by grilling applicants for posts as part of the interview process.

Pensioners have interviewed candidates for a range of positions, including carers, before joining the final selection process.

Renaissance Care, which has homes in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Forres and Inverness, is encouraging residents at all its sites to join the search to add to its close-knit teams.

‘They need to be ready for a joke or two’

Care home residents have been judging applicants on their skills and experience during the interview, but also on the softer side of the candidates to ensure they would be a good fit for their home.

Patience, a sense of humour and friendly faces are top of the list to help them form close bonds with care staff.

Mary Wilson, 86, who stays at Jesmond Care Home in Aberdeen, said: “Living in the care home, the staff are very important to us.

Mary Wilson, June Langridge and Rita Bryson interviewed candidates at Jesmond Care Home in Aberdeen.

“The team at Jesmond help us in any way they can, which is vital when you struggle to fully look after yourself as you get older. Since we’ve experienced the care first-hand, I think we know what to look for in candidates.

“I’m looking for staff who are patient, understanding and good listeners. They also need to be ready for a joke too.”

Louise Barnett, managing director at Renaissance Care, said: “Following what has been an incredibly difficult time for residents and staff across the country, it’s even more important that residents are part of the recruitment process, finding people that they can build personal relationships with.”