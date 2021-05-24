‘We just never see the sunlight’: Villager’s dismay over neighbour’s 40ft high hedge

At a time when many of us are looking forward to spending more time in the garden, one Potterton pensioner is facing another summer shrouded in darkness.
John Fraser has been locked in a dispute with his next door neighbour for years over the towering trees that cast a shadow over the rear of his property in the Aberdeenshire village.
Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe