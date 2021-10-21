‘We have to treasure these spaces’: Residents fight to save Stonehaven park

Dozens of residents have launched a campaign to save their popular local park after a bid to turn it into a new training ground for a rugby club.

Mackie RFC has submitted a request to Aberdeenshire Council to buy land at Forest Drive in Stonehaven after it emerged it would not be able to remain at its current home at Redcloak.

The club wants to build two pitches, a training area and gym, clubhouse, changing rooms and storage facilities at the site.

Park users have now started a campaign to prevent the development from taking place, claiming it would lead to the loss of the only green space in the west of the town.

Campaign to save ‘treasured’ park

“I think everyone in the town respects the rugby club but this park is already a great asset to the local community with Mill O’Forest Primary School and Carronhill School both using it for activities and sports day,” said David Officer, who regularly visits the park with his children.

“I suffer from chronic fatigue and this is the nearest green space I can get to by walking. There simply isn’t an appropriate alternative location for me and other residents such as the elderly.

“I believe we have to treasure these spaces as they are, not only place value on them if they are full of people playing team sports every day of the week.”

Club wants park for £1

On top of the possible loss of the park, residents were also angered when they found out about the plans for the site on social media.

Mackie RFC has used the park in the past on an informal basis, but the proposal would see the club take ownership of the site for just £1, after which it would be fenced off.

Hamish’s Play Park, which occupies one corner of the site, would be preserved.

“No-one is against the rugby club,” said Fiona Stewart, a resident of Forest Park.

“They have done a great job, but losing the only green space in this area of town is what people are against.

“When the rugby club used the park previously with just one pitch it caused issues with parking. I dread to think what it will be like with two pitches and potential tournaments.”

‘Serious risk’ of club folding

In its request to Aberdeenshire Council, the club admitted the proposals would “have an impact in removing a green area”.

However, it claimed residents would still be able to use other open areas nearby – and insisted its future would be at risk if the plan does not go ahead.

“There is a lack of playing facilities for rugby in Kincardine and Mearns,” the club said in a statement submitted alongside its request to the council.

“This is illustrated by the position the rugby club finds itself in where it has lost one of its two playing pitches recently due to the land being sold by the landowners and we have been advised that our current lease at Redcloak will not be renewed when it expires in 2026.

“In effect, the club will have no playing facilities and faces the serious risk of folding if this is not addressed.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said the authority would accept public comment on the proposals until November 12.

These must be in writing and include the name and address of the person commenting.

The Save Forest Drive Park group will hold a meeting this evening (October 21) in Stonehaven Scout Hut at 7.30pm.