‘We don’t want to see you’ Emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary urge caution ahead of May Day weekend

Revellers across the north-east have been urged to be careful this May Day weekend.

Pubs are open at the weekend for the first time this year, and in some towns are fully booked.

This also coincides with the May Day public holiday on Monday, which usually results in lots of celebrations and gatherings of those looking forward to a day off.

Now, the A&E team at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is encouraging everyone across the region to stay safe – and to ensure their night out does not end up in the waiting room or a treatment bay.

Advice

Jeni Nelson, a staff nurse in the department, offered some words of wisdom for anyone planning to head out this weekend.

She said: “With the reopening of hospitality and the upcoming public holiday, we know lots of people will be looking forward to finally getting out to socialise with friends again.

“That’s completely understandable, as the last few months have been really tough for everyone. We want people to have a night to remember, not a night to regret.

“Remember that pubs and bars can only serve alcohol outside at present, so dress appropriately, especially with the current forecast.

“Pace yourself – opening hours will be shorter for a while, but that doesn’t mean you need to start early or drink at speed.

“Make sure you have had something to eat before you head out. Have a plan for getting home safely and know your limits – you’re not obliged to stay out until closing time.”

Pubs across the region have strict time limits on booking tables, with most only releasing two-hour slots.

They also have to close their beer gardens at 10pm.

‘For now, the after-party will have to wait’

Socialising indoors at someone else’s property is still against the current Scottish Government Covid guidance.

Claire Chernouski, a physician associate in the emergency department, urged people to be careful as Aberdeen to avoid another localised lockdown, like the one last summer.

She said: “It’s important to remember that Covid-19 still poses a risk to all of us. We’ve seen first-hand in Aberdeen how quickly cases can get out of control and none of us want to end up with another lockdown.

“This time around we need to take it steady if we want to keep making progress. So, remember your face mask or face covering and use it wherever it is required.

“We know the hospitality trade is working hard to open up safely, so please comply with all the measures they’re putting in place.

“Think quality, not quantity, for the size of your social group. Also, we can’t meet up in each other’s households just yet, so for now the after-party will have to wait.”

Ms Nelson added: “I know everyone just wants to have some fun, relax, and forget about Covid-19, even for a little while.

“I completely understand that, and we aren’t issuing this advice to be killjoys. I love working in the emergency department, but it is not the place you want to end up in after a night out.

“You don’t need to pack four months worth of socialising into one weekend, so stay safe and – in the nicest possible way – we don’t want to see you.”