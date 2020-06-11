‘We could have directly ended up killing people’: A Covid-19 crisis for Aberdeen’s driving instructors

After many weeks of lockdown, many of us would feel very wary about climbing into an enclosed space with someone from a different household multiple times a day.

But such a scenario is what a return to normal, working life will look like for Aberdeen’s driving instructors.

For months, instructors around the country have been debating how quickly they should return to providing lessons for the general public and what those lessons should involve.

Mike Hurry, who runs the city’s Mike Hurry Driving School and has been teaching Aberdonians to drive for around 35 years, and has watched the discussions and arguments play out online.

He said: “If you go on a driving instructor forum, they’re so polarised. Half of them think we’ve got to go back to work, we’ve got to earn an income, and the other half says, wait a minute, lives are at risk here. I’m in the half that says lives are at risk.

“The driving instructors primary role is safety, road safety. That’s the overriding concern. So if safety is the top concern, it should remain the top concern during coronavirus I think.”

That need to earn an income is closer to the front of other instructors’ minds though.

Jackie Pirie, who runs JLP Driving School, says she found herself having to wait three months before getting her payment of 80% of her income from the government, and got a job delivering medication for Boots.

One of the lockdown’s more controversial moments for the driving instructor community was the DVSA’s announcement that key workers could still receive their lessons ahead of an “emergency driving test”.

Jackie had two such workers, a social worker and a doctor, on her books ahead of lockdown. In order to avoid compromising on safety, a lot of preparation has to be put into the emergency test.

She said: “There are masks and gloves, and having to wipe the car down.

“I had to clean all that down with antibacterial wipes before the examiner got in, and when he came in he had gloves and a mask on.”

However, Mike believes providing tests for all key workers carries too many risks.

He said: “I don’t see why it’s essential that this guy that works offshore has his driving test during the coronavirus.

“I have an opinion of key workers being doctors and nurses, or even firemen – but even then, is it really essential to do a driving test during the peak of the virus?

“My opinion is that we shouldn’t be working, full stop. Driving instructors shouldn’t have been working, we could have directly ended up killing people.

“Some instructors have various opinions over whether that should have happened,” said Derek Young, secretary of Aberdeen & District Driving Schools Association.

“At the end of the day you’re still sitting in a car with somebody who could have Covid-19.”

He says that has not happened in Aberdeen yet, though, and Jackie was happy to announce her pupil successfully passed her test.

As for the near future of driving lessons, Derek believes it will look similar to Jackie’s experience.

“We might see PPE, masks, cleaning the car every lesson, and risk assessments where we have to text or phone the pupil beforehand to make sure that they’re OK with the illness.”

The debate is likely to continue until the coronavirus crisis passes, and maybe even beyond.

Derek said: “We’re all sitting glued to the TV and radios to see the latest news.

“It’s a very difficult situation.”

