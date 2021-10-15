‘We could employ more teachers if you don’t litter’: Plea as council workers spend 12 hours EVERY WEEK clearing up at Haddo House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We could employ more teachers if you don’t litter’: Plea as council workers spend 12 hours EVERY WEEK clearing up at Haddo House

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
15/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Litter at Balmedie Beach and Haddo House is a big problem for Aberdeenshire Council. Supplied by Fiona Winstanley

Council workers are spending 12 hours a week clearing up after litterbugs at an Aberdeenshire beauty spot.

Details of the drain on public funds emerged this week as the local authority debated ways to tackle the issue at Haddo House and Balmedie beach.

Exasperated councillor Jim Gifford suggested that signs relaying the impact of littering on public life should be erected.

Mr Gifford suggested the slogan could say something like “we could employ seven primary school teachers if you take your litter home with you”.

He added: “Maybe that is a message that might resonate with people.”

Not enough people are using the bins at Haddo House. Picture by Chris Sumner. 

Haddo House litter requires hours of work

The alarming figures were revealed as the Formartine area committee discussed ways of resolving litter woes at known hotspots.

Principal landscape services officer Andrew Mcintyre attended the meeting to lay bare the impact on public resources.

He told the committee that local authority staff currently spend around 12 hours a week picking up litter and emptying bins at Haddo, while it takes four hours for staff at Balmedie.

Litter at Balmedie Beach last summer. Picture by Darrell Benns. 

He also said that rangers have carried out 15 visits at Balmedie to keep an eye on litter levels and to monitor the use of bins.

Signage is currently in place at both parks however the council is looking to put up new ones at Balmedie to encourage people to bring their litter home instead of leaving it behind.

It is proposed that a similar campaign will run at Haddo encouraging visitors there to do the same.

Haddo House litter bugs are tarnishing a popular spot. Picture by Chris Sumner

Mr Mcintyre said: “The main aim that we are looking to do is continue to work with our partners at Haddo and Balmedie to try and encourage people to use bins.

“But if they can, they should take their litter home with them, promoting more personal responsibility and education.”

He said that social media would be used more to “encourage people to think about bringing litter to the park”.

It will question whether they have to bring single-use plastic, instead of taking reusable material.

 

Staff at Haddo Country Park have already started work on new signs to reduce litter, highlighting the need to protect the natural environment.

Meanwhile councillor Iain Taylor suggested that photographs of the litter collected at both parks could help to highlight the problem.

He said it could show “just how much litter there is, what it equates to money-wise and what else we could be spending that money on”.

Carnage at Balmedie beach as sunbathers leave piles of litter and damage disabled toilets