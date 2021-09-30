‘We cannot live in the past’: Wrecking ball looms for Lairhillock Inn as council approves homes plan

A historic north-east inn will be demolished and replaced with new homes after councillors agreed they could not “live in the past” by retaining the once-popular venue.

The application by S Law (FC) Limited will see the Lairhillock Inn at Netherley, near Stonehaven, knocked down and five detached homes put up in its place.

The former bar and restaurant, located just off the B979, closed its doors at the end of March 2020 after operating for 14 years.

The building itself has been on the site for over 200 years.

Former owner Sandy Law had blamed the opening of the AWPR for a decline in passing trade, and an increase in takeaway orders, for the closure.

‘The market appears to have changed’

The B979 was the most commonly used route between Deeside and Stonehaven but since the opening of the AWPR traffic is more likely to use the dual carriageway.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee discussed the Lairhillock Inn demolition and homes plan today.

Councillor Ian Mollison said: “Over the decades I’ve lived here I’ve been a customer of the Lairhillock Inn and its had a high reputation.

“But sadly the market appears to have changed, people have literally voted with their feet and business became unviable.”

He added that the situation was “very regrettable” however he moved a motion to approve the application.

He said: “I’ve very happy memories of there but times move on, we cannot live in the past.”

‘Are we doing the right thing?’

However councillor Mark Findlater moved suggested the commitee carry out a site visit in order to get more information on the historic site.

He said: “We cannot live in the past we do have a duty of course to preserve it.

“I have to be 100 percent assured that we are doing the right thing here with demolishing this site.”

Committee chair councillor Peter Argyle also backed proposals to flatten the inn.

He said: “I’m no more a fan of seeing old buildings being demolished than anyone else but I think in this particular circumstance the proposal on the table is the right one.”

Lairhillock Inn demolition eventually approved

Councillor Iain Taylor added: “If nothing is done there is no doubt the site will become derelict and will be demolished by other means.”

The matter went to a vote with 10 members in favour of the motion to approve opposed to three siding with Mr Findlater.