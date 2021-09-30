Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We cannot live in the past’: Wrecking ball looms for Lairhillock Inn as council approves homes plan

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
30/09/2021, 2:11 pm
Aberdeenshire Council has approved plans to demolish the Lairhillock Inn

A historic north-east inn will be demolished and replaced with new homes after councillors agreed they could not “live in the past” by retaining the once-popular venue.

The application by S Law (FC) Limited will see the Lairhillock Inn at Netherley, near Stonehaven, knocked down and five detached homes put up in its place.

The former bar and restaurant, located just off the B979, closed its doors at the end of March 2020 after operating for 14 years.

The building itself has been on the site for over 200 years.

Former owner Sandy Law had blamed the opening of the AWPR for a decline in passing trade, and an increase in takeaway orders, for the closure.

Sandy Law says the AWPR battered trade at his Lairhillock Inn.

‘The market appears to have changed’

The B979 was the most commonly used route between Deeside and Stonehaven but since the opening of the AWPR traffic is more likely to use the dual carriageway.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee discussed the Lairhillock Inn demolition and homes plan today.

Councillor Ian Mollison said: “Over the decades I’ve lived here I’ve been a customer of the Lairhillock Inn and its had a high reputation.

“But sadly the market appears to have changed, people have literally voted with their feet and business became unviable.”

The Lairhillock Inn in happier times.

He added that the situation was “very regrettable” however he moved a motion to approve the application.

He said: “I’ve very happy memories of there but times move on, we cannot live in the past.”

‘Are we doing the right thing?’

However councillor Mark Findlater moved suggested the commitee carry out a site visit in order to get more information on the historic site.

He said: “We cannot live in the past we do have a duty of course to preserve it.

“I have to be 100 percent assured that we are doing the right thing here with demolishing this site.”

Committee chair councillor Peter Argyle also backed proposals to flatten the inn.

He said: “I’m no more a fan of seeing old buildings being demolished than anyone else but I think in this particular circumstance the proposal on the table is the right one.”

One of the homes that will be built at the site. 

Lairhillock Inn demolition eventually approved

Councillor Iain Taylor added: “If nothing is done there is no doubt the site will become derelict and will be demolished by other means.”

The matter went to a vote with 10 members in favour of the motion to approve opposed to three siding with Mr Findlater.

